FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Irish retail sales surge boosts growth hopes
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
April 28, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Irish retail sales surge boosts growth hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds analyst quote, details)

DUBLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales climbed nearly 9 percent in March from a year earlier on a sharp jump in car sales, data showed on Monday, adding to signs that the country’s recovery from a banking crisis is gathering pace.

Retail sales volumes were up 8.9 percent in March compared to a year earlier, the data from the central statistics office showed. Sales climbed 1.7 percent on a month-on-month basis.

“These are very encouraging numbers that point to higher growth for the year,” said Alan McQuaid, who said the economy may expand by as much as 2.5 percent this year compared to the government’s forecast of 2.1 percent. Gross domestic product contracted by 0.3 percent last year.

Car sales were up 30 percent from a year earlier and 6.5 percent higher than in February.

Irish consumer confidence and employment have hit post crisis-highs since the start of the year. But strong monthly economic data late last year failed to translate into stronger growth. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.