February 29, 2016 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Car sales push Irish retail up 4.1 percent m/m in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

DUBLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose 4.1 percent month-on-month in January, data showed on Monday, as consumers rushed to buy cars with new registrations and sales across all sectors rose 10.3 percent on the year.

Excluding car sales, which rose sharply throughout last year as Ireland’s economy recovered, volumes were up 0.7 percent month-on-month and 6.4 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dominic Evans)

