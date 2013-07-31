FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish June retail sales down 1.6 pct m/m
July 31, 2013 / 10:13 AM / in 4 years

Irish June retail sales down 1.6 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The volume of Ireland’s retail sales fell 1.6 percent in June to stand 1.5 percent lower on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Ireland’s economy is in recession as it tries to exit an 85 billion euro bailout later this year and exports continue to shrink, making it increasingly dependent on domestic consumers to lift growth.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 0.8 percent this year according to the latest Reuters poll.

