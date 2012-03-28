Irish Feb retail sales down 0.3 pct m/m

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s retail sales volumes fell 0.3 percent in February to stand 1.9 percent lower on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Excluding car sales, sales were 2.1 percent lower than a year ago and dropped 1 percent month-on-month.

Final figures for January showed a monthly fall of 4.1 percent to give a 1.1 percent drop on an annual basis. That compared to earlier provisional data showing a 3.7 percent decline in the month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.5 percent this year according to the latest Reuters poll.