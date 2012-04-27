FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish March retail sales up 0.2 pct m/m
April 27, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Irish March retail sales up 0.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Ireland’s retail sales rose 0.2 percent by volume in March to stand 1.0 percent lower on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Final figures for February showed a monthly rise of 0.2 percent in retail sales volumes to give a 1.8 percent drop on an annual basis. That compared to earlier provisional data showing a 0.3 percent decline in the month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.6 percent this year according to the latest Reuters poll.

