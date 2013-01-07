FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish Nov retail sales show first fall in five months
January 7, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Irish Nov retail sales show first fall in five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell on a monthly basis for the first time in five months in November, dropping 1.1 percent from a month earlier, provisional data showed on Monday.

Volumes were 0.5 percent lower in November on an annual basis having posted their largest growth this year in October when the index climbed 3 percent, a slight downward revision from provisional data posted over a month ago.

The statistics office confirmed that retail volumes rose 1.7 percent month-on-month in October. Economists polled by Reuters expectedc that retail sales fell by one percent for the year as a whole in 2012.

