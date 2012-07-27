Irish retail sales hit by largest y/y fall since 2009

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell 5.5 percent in June, their largest annual fall since 2009, dragged down by falling car sales, Central Statistics Office figures showed on Friday.

Volumes fell 0.7 percent compared to May, the largest monthly fall in two months.

Final figures for May showed a monthly rise of 0.1 percent and an annual fall of 2.0 percent. That compared to earlier data showing falls of 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.0 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.