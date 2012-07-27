FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales hit by largest y/y fall since 2009
July 27, 2012 / 10:18 AM / in 5 years

Irish retail sales hit by largest y/y fall since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell 5.5 percent in June, their largest annual fall since 2009, dragged down by falling car sales, Central Statistics Office figures showed on Friday.

Volumes fell 0.7 percent compared to May, the largest monthly fall in two months.

Final figures for May showed a monthly rise of 0.1 percent and an annual fall of 2.0 percent. That compared to earlier data showing falls of 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.0 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.

