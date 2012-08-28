FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pace of Irish retail sales decline eases in July
August 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Pace of Irish retail sales decline eases in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes were 1.5 percent lower in July than a year earlier, government figures showed on Tuesday, but the rate of decline eased sharply from a 6 percent annual drop the previous month.

Volumes were 0.7 percent higher in July than in June, the data from the Central Statistics office showed.

Final figures for June showed a monthly fall of 1.0 percent and an annual fall of 6.0 percent. That compared to earlier data showing falls of 0.7 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.4 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.

