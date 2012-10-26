FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish retail sales post first annual rise this year
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Irish retail sales post first annual rise this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes posted their first growth this year on an annualised basis, climbing 1.4 percent in September from a year earlier after eight months of contraction, government figures showed on Friday.

Volumes were 0.9 percent higher in September than in August, their largest monthly rise since July, data from the Central Statistics office showed.

The statistics office confirmed provisional data that retail volumes climbed 0.4 percent in August. Sales volumes fell 0.7 percent in the year to August, compared to a fall of 0.6 percent indicated in provisional figures last month.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 2.3 percent this year, according to the latest Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.