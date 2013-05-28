FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales steady in April after sharp fall in March
#Ireland
May 28, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - The volume of Ireland’s retail sales rose 0.2 percent in April to stand 0.5 percent lower on the year, stabilising after sales fell sharply a month earlier, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

In March, Irish retail sales volumes fell 2.2 percent, their fastest annualised fall in nine months, and were down 1.2 percent compared to the previous month as the domestic economy suffered.

Economists expect retail sales to fall 1.0 percent this year, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
