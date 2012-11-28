FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales hit 2012 high
November 28, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Irish retail sales hit 2012 high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes posted their largest growth this year in October, climbing 3.1 percent from a year earlier, government figures showed on Wednesday.

Volumes were 1.7 percent higher in October than in September, also their largest monthly rise of the year, provisional data from the Central Statistics office showed.

The statistics office confirmed provisional data that retail volumes climbed 1.4 percent in the year to September. Sales volumes increased 1.0 percent in September from August, compared to 0.9 percent growth indicated in provisional figures last month.

