Irish retail sales fall 1 pct in December
January 28, 2013 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell 1 percent in December, their sharpest annualised fall in five months, dragged down by weak car sales, provisional data showed on Monday.

Retail sales volumes were 0.1 percent lower in December than in November, the statistics office said. Motor sales were down 22 percent compared to the same month last year.

Retail volumes fell 1.2 percent month-on-month in November compared to a provisional reading of 1.1 percent. They fell 0.2 percent on an annualised basis in November, compared to a provisional estimate of 0.5 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast that retail would fall 1 percent in volume terms in the year to December.

