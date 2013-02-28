Irish retail sales fall 1.2 pct in January

DUBLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes fell 1.2 percent in January, their sharpest annualised fall in six months, dragged down by weak car sales, provisional data showed on Thursday.

Retail sales volumes were 1.7 percent lower in January than in December, the statistics office said.

Retail volumes fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in December compared to a provisional reading of a 1.2 percent fall. They fell 1.1 percent on an annualised basis in December, compared to a provisional estimate of a 0.2 percent fall.