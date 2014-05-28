FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales fall month-on-month in April
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Irish retail sales fall month-on-month in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 28 (Reuters) - The volume of Irish retail sales fell 0.9 percent month-on-month in February but were 6.8 percent higher on the year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Excluding car sales, which have driven the big jump in annual figures in recent months, the volume of retail sales rose 4.6 percent in April from a year ago and were 1.6 percent higher month-on-month.

Ireland’s economy surprisingly contracted at the end of last year as consumer spending fell and the government badly needs a the tentative recovery seen in recent months to take hold following bruising mid-term elections. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

