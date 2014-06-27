FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales rise in May, up 6.2 percent year-on-year
June 27, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Irish retail sales rise in May, up 6.2 percent year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The volume of Irish retail sales rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in May to stand 6.2 percent higher than a year ago, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.

Excluding car sales, which have mainly driven the big jump in annual figures this year, the volume of retail sales fell 0.5 percent from April and were up 3.4 percent on the year.

Gross domestic product data for the first quarter of the year will be released next week after Ireland’s economy surprisingly contracted at the end of last year as consumer spending fell and exports weakened. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

