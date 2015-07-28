Irish retail sales slump in June ahead of new car registrations

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales slumped to a two-year low in June, data showed on Tuesday, as car buyers appeared to put off purchases until new registrations were issued in July.

Monthly retails sales volumes fell 3.9 percent in June compared to the previous month, the sharpest fall since January 2013, but rose 0.4 percent when motor vehicle sales were excluded. That was an improvement on a monthly fall of 1 percent in May of retail sales excluding motors.

Sales volumes were 5.4 percent higher on an annual basis, the lowest level in seven months and well off the 12 percent growth posted in April. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)