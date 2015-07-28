FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish retail sales slump in June ahead of new car registrations
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 28, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Irish retail sales slump in June ahead of new car registrations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales slumped to a two-year low in June, data showed on Tuesday, as car buyers appeared to put off purchases until new registrations were issued in July.

Monthly retails sales volumes fell 3.9 percent in June compared to the previous month, the sharpest fall since January 2013, but rose 0.4 percent when motor vehicle sales were excluded. That was an improvement on a monthly fall of 1 percent in May of retail sales excluding motors.

Sales volumes were 5.4 percent higher on an annual basis, the lowest level in seven months and well off the 12 percent growth posted in April. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.