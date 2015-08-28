FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales up 9.9 percent year-on-year in July
August 28, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Irish retail sales up 9.9 percent year-on-year in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose 11.6 percent month-on-month in July, data showed on Friday, snapping two months of declines as consumers rushed to buy cars with new registrations and sales across all sectors rose 9.9 percent on the year.

Excluding car sales, which by July were already ahead of the whole of 2014, volumes were up 0.6 percent month-on-month and 6.6 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

