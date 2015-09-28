FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish retail sales up 9.3 year/year in August, down month/month
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 28, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Irish retail sales up 9.3 year/year in August, down month/month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose 9.3 percent in August compared with the same month last year, data showed on Monday, down slightly on July’s rise after slower car sales pushed volumes down 4 percent month-on-month.

Excluding car sales, which by July were already ahead of the whole of 2014, volumes were up 0.9 percent month-on-month and 7.6 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Total retail sales volumes had increased 9.9 percent year-on-year in July. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.