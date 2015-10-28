FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales up 8.6 pct year/year in September
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Irish retail sales up 8.6 pct year/year in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales rose 8.6 percent in September compared with the same month a year ago as the economic recovery maintained its momentum, with volumes up 0.3 percent month-on-month, data showed on Wednesday.

Excluding car sales, which by July were already ahead of the whole of 2014, volumes were up 0.7 percent month-on-month and 8.0 percent year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Ireland’s economy is forecast to grow by over 6 percent this year and remain the best performing in Europe for a third successive year in 2016. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

