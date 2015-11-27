FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales slip 0.8 percent in October
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 27, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Irish retail sales slip 0.8 percent in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales slipped 0.8 percent in October compared with the previous month, leaving volumes 6.9 percent higher than in the same month last year, data showed on Friday.

Excluding volatile car sales, volumes were down 0.3 percent month-on-month and were 5.8 percent higher year-on-year, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Ireland’s economy is forecast to grow by over 6 percent this year and remain the best performing in Europe for a third successive year in 2016. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

