Irish retail sales rise 11 percent year-on-year in February
March 30, 2016

Irish retail sales rise 11 percent year-on-year in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose by 11 percent in February compared with a year ago, data showed on Wednesday, as consumers drive an economy that has been the fastest growing in the European Union for the past two years.

Sales rose 0.3 percent on the month and excluding car sales, which grew sharply throughout last year and have started the year strongly, volumes were up 0.2 percent month-on-month and 7.1 percent year-on-year, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

