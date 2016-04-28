FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales post weakest growth in 7 months
April 28, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Irish retail sales post weakest growth in 7 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales posted their worst performance in seven months in March, with volumes falling 2.1 percent compared with February, dragged down by weak car sales, data showed on Thursday.

Excluding the volatile motor trade, sales volumes fell 0.1 percent in the month, the central statistics office said. Sales volumes were 5.2 percent higher than a year ago, the slowest growth since June 2015.

Ireland’s economy has been the fastest growing in Europe for two years in a row, but consumers have complained that improvement in the macro economy has not resulted in significant increases in disposable income. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alison Williams)

