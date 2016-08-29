FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Irish retail sales rise on new car registration boost, slip elsewhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose 12.6 percent month-on-month in July, data showed on Monday, as consumers rushed to buy cars with new registrations and pushed sales across all sectors up 6.3 percent on the year.

However, sales volumes fell for the second month in a row excluding the volatile motor sector, dropping by 0.5 percent month-on-month to stand 2.7 percent higher than a year ago, the slowest annual growth posted in more than two years.

Sales of clothes and footwear fell 2.5 percent with food, beverages and tobacco down 0.9 percent compared with the 12.5 percent rise in car sales due to the availability each July of new vehicle registration plates. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
