DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes posted annual growth of 5.2 percent in August, data showed on Wednesday, but were down 4.7 percent from the previous month when new car registrations caused a spike in volumes.

Excluding car sales, retail sales volumes increased 0.9 percent in August from July and were up 4.1 percent compared to a year ago. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Angus MacSwan)