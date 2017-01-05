FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish annual retail sales up 4.3 pct on "Black Friday" boost
January 5, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 8 months ago

Irish annual retail sales up 4.3 pct on "Black Friday" boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in November, data showed on Thursday, with a big jump in purchases of electrical goods around "Black Friday" trading helping to push sales across all sectors up 4.3 percent on the year.

Excluding car sales, which had another strong year, volumes were up 3.1 percent month-on-month and 4.9 percent year-on-year, the first time in almost 18 months that "core sales" outstripped the headline figure, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed.

Electrical goods sales, which also rose sharply at the same time in 2015 owing to the growing popularity of "Black Friday" in Ireland, rose 13.8 percent year-and-year, followed by a more than 10 percent increase in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sector as well as in furniture and lighting. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

