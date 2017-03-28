FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish retail sales post lowest annual growth rate since 2013
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

Irish retail sales post lowest annual growth rate since 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes saw their lowest annual growth in over three years in February, dragged down by weak car and fuel sales, data showed on Tuesday.

Volumes rose 1.1 percent in the 12 months to February, the weakest growth registered since October 2013. They would have grown 5.9 percent if car sales were excluded, the Central Statistics Office said.

Retail sales volumes were 0.5 percent lower in February than January, but up 1.1 percent excluding cars. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)

