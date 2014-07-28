FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish retail sales fall in June, still up year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
July 28, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 3 years ago

Irish retail sales fall in June, still up year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The volume of Ireland’s retail sales fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in June but still stood 4.8 percent higher than a year ago, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Excluding car sales, which have mainly driven the big jump in annual figures this year, the volume of retail sales was unchanged on the month and up 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Ireland’s economy grew by 2.7 percent in the first quarter after stalling over the previous two years and the country’s central bank on Monday increased its growth forecasts for the economy this year to 2.5 percent from 2 percent previously. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.