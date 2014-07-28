Irish retail sales fall in June, still up year-on-year

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - The volume of Ireland’s retail sales fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in June but still stood 4.8 percent higher than a year ago, provisional figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Excluding car sales, which have mainly driven the big jump in annual figures this year, the volume of retail sales was unchanged on the month and up 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Ireland’s economy grew by 2.7 percent in the first quarter after stalling over the previous two years and the country’s central bank on Monday increased its growth forecasts for the economy this year to 2.5 percent from 2 percent previously. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)