Irish consumer sentiment declines marginally in April

DUBLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment declined marginally in April as doubts about the country’s economic recovery were magnified by concerns about the Cyprus bailout and the impact of new taxes on household finances.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index edged down to 58.9 from 60.0 in March. The index has fluctuated widely in recent months, hitting a 12-month low of 49.8 in December before bouncing back to 64.2 in January.

The report’s authors said that April’s marginal change reflected consumer tensions about the fragile nature of the economic recovery, rather than a significant change in thinking.

“There is still a considerable degree of uncertainty among consumers as to whether the Irish economy is clearly set on a recovery path,” Austin Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said on Friday.

The bailout of Cyprus, which last month became the fourth euro zone sovereign to be rescued by international lenders, dented Irish confidence in the improvements being made in the domestic economy, said the report.

“We think this (the Cyprus bailout) may have resonated more with Irish consumers than their Greek or Spanish counterparts because it serves to counter more encouraging aspects of the Irish narrative,” Hughes said.

Ongoing worries about a new property tax and the impact of further cuts to public spending on household incomes also clouded the consumer outlook.