May 29, 2013 / 11:03 AM / in 4 years

Irish consumer sentiment hits four-month high in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - Irish consumer sentiment registered its strongest rise in four months in May though confidence in the country’s economic prospects remained fragile, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 61.2 in May from 58.9 a month earlier, to hit its highest level since January.

But only 10 percent of the around 800 consumers surveyed expected to see an improvement in their personal financial situation in the coming year compared to 56 percent who see a further weakening.

“A broadly stable sentiment reading for May suggests Irish consumers remain cautious,” Austin Hughes, economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said.

“While they may read or hear of an improvement in some economic indicators, this hasn’t translated into more meaningful measures such as their own financial situation,” he said.

The survey’s authors said that low inflation and a cut in European Central Bank interest rates may have helped sentiment, but this fell short of the feelgood factor evident in recent German and U.S. consumer sentiment data.

The May reading will likely add to calls for the government to ease its programme of spending cuts and tax hikes in the 2014 budget from the 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) planned, Hughes said.

“A slightly smaller adjustment than previously envisaged might reduce downside risks to sentiment and spending later in 2013 and into next year,” he said.

The survey’s sub-index to measures consumers’ perceptions of their future financial situation rebounded to 51.3 following three monthly declines.

The index of current economic conditions increased by 0.6 to 76.0.

