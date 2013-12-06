FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland to beat deficit targets on bumper tax take-Fin Min
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ireland to beat deficit targets on bumper tax take-Fin Min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ireland expects to beat its budget deficit targets this year and next on the back of tax takes which will probably significantly exceed expectations, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Friday.

“We built our budget on the expectation that we wouldn’t absolutely achieve our tax estimates for the year for 2013, but it’s quite clear now that (we) are going to significantly exceed them,” Noonan said in a speech in London.

The country’s budget deficit will come in below the 7.5 percent forecast with the number likely to come in at “seven-ish,” he said.

“We put a deficit target for 2014 of 4.8 (percent of GDP) ... we’re going to beat that as well,” Noonan said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.