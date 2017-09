DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s tax take will likely be ahead of planned levels at the end of September, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

“It seems to me now that the trend of additional taxes above profile is continuing in September,” Noonan told parliament ahead of final figures due for publication on Friday.

The tax take net of spending will be “either be on profile or slightly ahead,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)