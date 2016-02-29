FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish stock market dips after inconclusive election
February 29, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

Irish stock market dips after inconclusive election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ireland’s benchmark equity index dipped lower on Monday after early results pointed to an inconclusive parliamentary election result.

Dublin’s benchmark ISEQ equity index, which had risen 30 percent in 2015, fell 0.5 percent. The index has fallen around 10 percent since the start of 2016.

Ireland’s political stalemate following the election deepened on Sunday after senior figures in the two biggest parties expressed opposition to forming what looked like the only viable coalition government. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

