Ireland selects Centrica consortium for 1.1 bln euro energy deal
#Energy
December 12, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Ireland selects Centrica consortium for 1.1 bln euro energy deal

DUBLIN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ireland selected a consortium led by Centrica as its preferred bidder for a 1.12 billion euro ($1.5 billion) acquisition of the retail unit of gas utility Bord Gais.

“A consortium comprising Centrica plc, Brookfield Renewable Power Inc and iCON Infrastructure has now been selected as preferred bidder for Bord Gais Energy on the basis of its revised bid, which has an enterprise value of up to 1.12 billion euros,” the energy ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It comes after Dublin last month failed to secure acceptable bids for the flagship privatisation, which had raised doubts about its ability to hit a 3 billion euro asset sale target under its EU-IMF bailout, due to be completed this weekend.

