Ireland in talks on EU-IMF deal to boost banks-finmin

* Ireland lobbying for move on loss-making mortgages-RTE

* Talks in parallel to negotiations on promissory notes

* Government hopes to secure deal in “medium term”

DUBLIN, March 11 (Reuters) - Ireland is in talks with its international creditors on a deal to cut the burden of loss-making mortgages at its banks, state broadcaster RTE reported on Sunday, citing an interview with Finance Minister Michael Noonan.

The government has been lobbying its creditors at the European Union, the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund to reduce the cost of its bank rescue by refinancing around 30 billion euros ($39.36 billion) worth of promissory notes.

Parallel talks are taking place to cut the cost of loss-making tracker mortgages in Ireland’s “main banks,” Noonan said in an interview with RTE to be broadcast later on Sunday. The report did not specify what banks were involved.

Of the three main domestic lenders, the government holds majority stakes in Allied Irish Banks and Irish Life and Permanent unit permanent tsb and a minority stake in Bank of Ireland.

Tracker mortgages make up more than 50 percent of Irish banks’ residential property loans and although performing, they are not earning due to a mismatch between high funding costs and the low ECB rate which the products track.

The deal to refinance bank bailout costs and restructure the bank’s tracker mortgage books would boost the value of the country’s banks, allowing the state to sell its stakes and use the money to reduce its national debt, Noonan said.

Analysts are divided as to whether Ireland’s national debt, which is forecast to peak at peak at 119 percent of GDP in 2013, is sustainable.

The deal the Irish authorities are seeking “would give you banks that would have value, and, further down the line it would be possible to sell the state’s shareholdings in those banks at considerable amounts of money, which would reduce the debt,” Noonan said in televised comments.

A policy paper by the European Union and the IMF is being drawn up on the deal, and Ireland would then seek the political support of its European partners, Noonan said.

“It is a project, where if we’re successful it will be in the medium term rather than immediately,” Noonan said.