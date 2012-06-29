FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland sees EU deal including bank promissory notes
June 29, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Ireland sees EU deal including bank promissory notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - An EU agreement on tackling the euro zone debt crisis will lead to talks on improving Ireland’s debt profile that will include the terms of 30 billion euros of high-interest IOUs used to recapitalise its banks, the deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The government has been lobbying its European partners for months to help refinance the promissory notes but has yet to secure any concessions.

“The promissory notes will be part of the package that will be negotiated and discussed and worked through throughout the rest of the year,” Eamon Gilmore told Newstalk radio.

Talks on the practical implications of the EU summit deal will begin in July, he said.

