Ireland says hitting growth target depends on euro zone
June 28, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

Ireland says hitting growth target depends on euro zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Ireland expects its gross domestic product to grow 0.7 percent in 2012 but this is dependent on the performance of the rest of the euro zone and what measures are brought in to address its debt crisis, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

“We’ll see what the second half of the year holds, we’ll be hoping for an upside (in growth) but that’s contingent on what happens in Europe and indeed what happens (at the EU summit) over the next 48 hours,” Michael Noonan told journalists after reiterating the government’s GDP growth target of 0.7 percent.

