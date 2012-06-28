FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland says euro zone should bring forward crisis measures
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Ireland says euro zone should bring forward crisis measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GALWAY, Ireland, June 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone leaders need to bring forward their medium-term plans if they are to make progress in tackling the continent’s debt crisis, Ireland’s finance minister said on Thursday as heads of state met in Brussels for a summit meeting.

“There is an uncertainty about Europe and the euro zone, and unless the medium term plan is brought forward this weekend and presented as a road map then I think that there won’t be a good result,” Michael Noonan said after a meeting with Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty.

Noonan called for leaders to discuss the idea of mutualising bank debt, a move that has been resisted by Germany.

Weak economic growth means that Ireland’s budget this year will be as difficult if not more difficult than last year‘s, he added.

