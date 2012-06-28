FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy yields below 4% high on EU agenda-Irish fin min
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Italy yields below 4% high on EU agenda-Irish fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - Measures to cut Italian bond yields to 4 percent or below will be at the top of the agenda at the summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Ireland’s finance minister said.

EU leaders will also discuss how the recapitalisation of Spain’s banks can be achieved without increasing the country’s overall debt burden.

“The Italian issue is how they can get money at reasonable interest rates, somewhere around 4 percent or slightly under, rather than being pushed to 7,” Noonan said when asked to specify the main short term measures to be discussed at the summit.

“The Spanish issue is how to recapitalise banks without it impacting on their overall debt burden,” he said. (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)

