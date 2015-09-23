FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU court adviser: US-EU data-share deal Safe Harbour invalid
September 23, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

EU court adviser: US-EU data-share deal Safe Harbour invalid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A deal facilitating the transfer of data between the United States and the EU is invalid, an adviser to the European Union’s top court said on Wednesday, and individual data protection authorities can suspend data transfers to third countries.

“The Commission decision is invalid,” said Advocate General Yves Bot, referring to the Safe Harbour framework enabling data transfers to the United States.

Austrian law student Max Schrems had challenged it after revelations of mass U.S. surveillance programmes.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

