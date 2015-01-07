Ireland sets guidance on March 2022 euro-denominated bond

LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set guidance on a new March 2022 euro-denominated bond to 37bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, earlier today set initial price thoughts of high 30s over mid-swaps.
Indications of interest for the trade is in excess of 4bn, including 450m of primary dealer interest.
The transaction is expected to be priced later today via Barclays, Davy, HSBC, JP Morgan and Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers)