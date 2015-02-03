FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Demand for Ireland 30-year exceeds 10bn
#New Issues News
February 3, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Demand for Ireland 30-year exceeds 10bn

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps on a new 30-year bond issue, according to a lead.

Demand is in excess of 10bn, including 1.05bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

The final spread is much tighter than initial price thoughts of high 90s over mid-swaps and guidance of 94bp area over.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland are the leads.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

