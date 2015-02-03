Demand for Ireland 30-year exceeds 10bn

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set a final spread of 90bp over mid-swaps on a new 30-year bond issue, according to a lead.
Demand is in excess of 10bn, including 1.05bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.
The final spread is much tighter than initial price thoughts of high 90s over mid-swaps and guidance of 94bp area over.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland are the leads.
The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)