Ireland launches 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has launched a 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The final order book was in excess of 11.2bn, including 1.15bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

The final spread is much tighter than initial price thoughts of high 90s over mid-swaps and guidance of 94bp area over.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland are the leads.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)