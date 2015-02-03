FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland launches 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps
February 3, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland launches 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has launched a 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The final order book was in excess of 11.2bn, including 1.15bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

The final spread is much tighter than initial price thoughts of high 90s over mid-swaps and guidance of 94bp area over.

Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland are the leads.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)

