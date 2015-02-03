Ireland launches 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has launched a 4bn 30-year bond at 90bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The final order book was in excess of 11.2bn, including 1.15bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.
The final spread is much tighter than initial price thoughts of high 90s over mid-swaps and guidance of 94bp area over.
Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Danske, Davy and Royal Bank of Scotland are the leads.
The sovereign, rated Baa1/A/A-, will price the deal later today. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan)