LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Davy, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale as joint lead managers for a forthcoming 10-year euro benchmark syndicated bond.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/A+/A-, is expected to launch and price the transaction in the near future subject to market conditions.

The bond will mature on May 15, 2026. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; Editing by Natalie Harrison)