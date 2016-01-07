Ireland receives over 9bn of orders on 10-year bond

LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set the spread at 24bp over mid-swaps on its 10-year syndicated bond, according to a lead.

The order book is now in excess of 9bn, including 725m of joint lead manager interest.

Earlier, the Baa1/A+/A- rated sovereign opened books at swaps plus 25bp area, having started marketing in the mid to high 20s over.

The deal is expected to price today via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Davy, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale.

The Reg S note will mature on May 15 2026. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)