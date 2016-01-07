Ireland to print 3bn size on May 2026 bond

LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland is to print a 3bn size on its May 2026 syndicated bond at mid-swaps plus 24bp, according to a lead.

The final book is 9.6bn, including 975m of joint lead manager interest.

Earlier, the Baa1/A+/A- rated sovereign opened books at swaps plus 25bp area, having started marketing in the mid to high 20s over.

The deal is expected to price today via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Davy, Morgan Stanley, RBS and Societe Generale.

The Reg S note will mature on May 15 2026. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)