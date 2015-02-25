FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ireland's Noonan worried over possible UK referendum on EU
February 25, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's Noonan worried over possible UK referendum on EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ireland would be concerned about the prospect of a referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union and the effects it could have for Dublin, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

Asked after a speech in London about Ireland’s stance on the possibility of a referendum, Noonan said: “Obviously Ireland would have concerns about the positions made in the UK which could have far-reaching effects on Ireland. But I don’t want to second guess the process here.”

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has pledged to hold a referendum on the country’s EU membership if it wins power in a May 7 election. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

