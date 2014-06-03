Irish finance minister says had cancerous tumour removed

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan had a cancerous tumour removed from his shoulder last week, but said he had been told that the prognosis was good and he had no plans to resign.

Noonan, at 71 the oldest member of the Irish cabinet, said doctors had removed a sarcoma, a malignant soft-tissue tumour, from his shoulder last Wednesday after several weeks of radiotherapy.

“My medical team believe the treatment has gone very well and are upbeat about the prognosis,” Noonan said in a statement. “There is no damage to my shoulder muscle and my risk of recurrence is low.”

“I will continue to serve as Minister for Finance at the Taoiseach’s (prime minister‘s) discretion,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Louise Ireland)