FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish finance minister says had cancerous tumour removed
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2014 / 8:35 PM / 3 years ago

Irish finance minister says had cancerous tumour removed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan had a cancerous tumour removed from his shoulder last week, but said he had been told that the prognosis was good and he had no plans to resign.

Noonan, at 71 the oldest member of the Irish cabinet, said doctors had removed a sarcoma, a malignant soft-tissue tumour, from his shoulder last Wednesday after several weeks of radiotherapy.

“My medical team believe the treatment has gone very well and are upbeat about the prognosis,” Noonan said in a statement. “There is no damage to my shoulder muscle and my risk of recurrence is low.”

“I will continue to serve as Minister for Finance at the Taoiseach’s (prime minister‘s) discretion,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.