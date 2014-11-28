FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish fin minister favours phase-in of central bank mortgage rules
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Irish fin minister favours phase-in of central bank mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said he would like the central bank to phase in restrictions on mortgage lending over a period of time and widen its proposal to limit lending above 80 percent of the value of a property to no more than 15 percent of all home loans.

“I would like to see that at 20, 25 (percent), and I think there’s scope within the system to do that, and I think that would take quite a bit of the pressure out,” Michael Noonan told Ireland’s Newstalk radio station.

“Secondly, the full rules don’t have to come in in the middle of January. There are people who are on the last couple of thousand of putting the deposit together, and I wouldn’t pull the rug out from under them, and I’ll be asking the central bank to have a look at that. But it will be their decision.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

