FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland in no rush to sell entire AIB stake - fin min
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland in no rush to sell entire AIB stake - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ireland is in no rush to sell the entire stake of state-owned Allied Irish Banks, but the bank should return fully to private hands within the next decade, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Wednesday.

“I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen in the next ten years,” Noonan told a business seminar in London.

In the first stage of the process, he plans to sell no more than 25 percent of the 99-percent owned lender, with the first window of opportunity seen in October-November this year. But the timing was still under consideration.

On euro zone affairs, Noonan said he was against any country exiting the 19-nation bloc or receiving a sovereign debt write-off. (Reporting by Andy Bruce and Marius Zaharia; Editing by Padraic Halpin and Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.