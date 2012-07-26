FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish finmin says mostly foreign demand at bond sale
July 26, 2012 / 5:07 PM / in 5 years

Irish finmin says mostly foreign demand at bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - Ireland’s finance minister said most of the demand at the country’s successful return to bond markets on Thursday came from abroad.

The country cut 5.23 billion euros from hefty borrowing requirements that threaten to leave it needing extra aid in 2014, by selling new long-term government bonds for the first time since before its EU/IMF bailout.

Michael Noonan said it was a significant step, but a return to international markets at sustainable rates would be a true indication of Ireland’s success.

“The strong demand and the fact that over 4 billion euros of this is new money is a significant step for Ireland in regaining our economic sovereignty,” said Noonan.

